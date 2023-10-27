Man pranks friend with Jolochip challenge. Here's what happened next

Jolochip, crowned as the spiciest chip in the world, is notoriously famous for its extreme level of taste. It is made using Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and Ghost Pepper, and its one small bite can leave a person sweating. So, what happened when a man decided to prank his friend by mixing Jolochip in their Maggi? Well, his reaction is not what you would expect. A man can be seen mixing Maggi and Jolochip together. (Instagram/@SagarKumar)

The video was shared on Instagram by Sagar Kumar. It shows Kumar preparing Maggi. Then once it is ready, he crushes a few pieces of Jolochip inside it, and even adds more red chilli powder. After mixing it well, he grates some cheese from the top and serves it to his friend. Alongside, he also gives a few drinks, in case the spice got too much to handle. (Also Read: ‘Chai ke saath mazak nahi’: Video of man making momos chai irks food lovers)

However, once his friend takes a bite from the Jolochip Maggi, he feels no spice. Instead, he eats Maggi like a person normally would. After witnessing that, Kumar inquires if his friend is feeling any heat, to which he simply declines.

Watch this video here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 8.3 million times. The share has also garnered numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "His laugh at the end is so funny."

A second commented, "Prank gone wrong."

"Man's made of steel," posted a third.

A fourth said, "You added cheese which is basically dairy (milk). Milk neutralizes spice."

Many others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON