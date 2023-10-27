News / Trending / Man pranks friend with Jolochip challenge. Here's what happened next

Man pranks friend with Jolochip challenge. Here's what happened next

ByVrinda Jain
Oct 27, 2023 08:00 AM IST

The video shows a man pranking his friend by mixing Jolochip in Maggi. Watch the clip here.

Jolochip, crowned as the spiciest chip in the world, is notoriously famous for its extreme level of taste. It is made using Carolina Reaper, Trinidad Scorpion and Ghost Pepper, and its one small bite can leave a person sweating. So, what happened when a man decided to prank his friend by mixing Jolochip in their Maggi? Well, his reaction is not what you would expect.

A man can be seen mixing Maggi and Jolochip together. (Instagram/@SagarKumar)
A man can be seen mixing Maggi and Jolochip together. (Instagram/@SagarKumar)

The video was shared on Instagram by Sagar Kumar. It shows Kumar preparing Maggi. Then once it is ready, he crushes a few pieces of Jolochip inside it, and even adds more red chilli powder. After mixing it well, he grates some cheese from the top and serves it to his friend. Alongside, he also gives a few drinks, in case the spice got too much to handle. (Also Read: ‘Chai ke saath mazak nahi’: Video of man making momos chai irks food lovers)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, once his friend takes a bite from the Jolochip Maggi, he feels no spice. Instead, he eats Maggi like a person normally would. After witnessing that, Kumar inquires if his friend is feeling any heat, to which he simply declines.

Watch this video here:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 8.3 million times. The share has also garnered numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "His laugh at the end is so funny."

A second commented, "Prank gone wrong."

"Man's made of steel," posted a third.

A fourth said, "You added cheese which is basically dairy (milk). Milk neutralizes spice."

Many others have reacted to the video using laughing emojis.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out