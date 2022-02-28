Man rescues a baby deer that came in front of traffic in a cute video. Watch

The videos that show cute little animals getting rescued from places that they shouldn't have been in the first place, are always heartwarming to watch. These videos and the Good Samaritans that are present in them, always make you believe a little more in humanity. This video that was recently shared on Instagram by Good News Correspondent on their page, shows one such man who rescues a fawn or baby deer.

The video opens to show that it is being recorded by a person who is present inside a car, on the driver's seat. The video that involves a deer fawn that got stuck in the middle of the road and got extremely scared, was uploaded with a detailed text insert. It helps one understand what exactly was happening in it. It says that the person recording the video helped stop the traffic on the road where the little baby deer got scared and lay down.

Another man got out of a car and went ahead to help this little deer get out of danger and go back to the forest that was bordering the road. He can be seen using a cardboard box in order to move the fawn as it is best to not touch such a young animal. The animal video was uploaded with the caption that reads, “FAITH IN HUMANITY! This man got out of his car to help the baby deer out of harm's way.”

Watch it here:

The video was shared by Good News Correspondent around a day ago and has received more than 18,000 views on it so far. It has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop praising this remarkable gesture on part of the man who helped the fawn.

“And he was careful not to touch the little guy. What a great human,” posted an Instagram user, followed by a thumbs up emoji. “Oh how beautiful, sweet little fawn! And a good man!” expressed another individual. “Aww so cute. Thank you for helping,” commented a third.

