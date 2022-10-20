Man rescues two king cobras from a storage room in Odisha. Watch hair-raising video

A video showing a man rescuing two king cobras was shared online. The clip, which is equal parts scary and fascinating, has left people stunned. Murliwale Hausla, a snake rescuer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, posted the video on his personal YouTube channel.

The video opens with Hausla explaining that he is visiting a village in Odisha after getting a call about a king cobra hiding in a storage room. Initially, he shows around the area and also introduces his work process. Soon, he enters a room filled with hay and starts removing them. Within moments, a snake starts slithering away and he catches it. Then, he starts removing some more hay and explains that there is another snake nearby. Soon, he discovers another king cobra which is around 9-foot-long. The video ends with Hausla rescuing the snakes and urging everyone to get in touch with authorities if they spot snakes instead of harming the reptiles.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on October 11. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 19 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Courage. Braveness. Next level,” posted a YouTube user. “He is a gem,” shared another. “How daring he is,” expressed a third. “Such amazing work,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you scared?

