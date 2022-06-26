Man reunites with iPhone he had lost 10 months ago in British river

Almost everyone has experienced the feeling of panic of losing their smartphones, even temporarily, and it is no less than a nightmare. While some are lucky enough to get them back, others are left heartbroken. However, in a pleasant surprise, a man received the iPhone that he had lost ten months ago in United Kingdom's river Wye while canoeing.

“It’s a long shot I know! But does anyone recognise the couple in this photo? I found this iPhone in the river wye yesterday when canoeing! Looks as if it’s been in the water since August last year as that’s the date on the front of it. I took it home, opened it up and dried it out with an air line then left it in the airing cupboard over night to dry properly. Put it on charge this morning and couldn’t believe my eyes it’s actually working. Would be nice to find the owner so please feel free to share,” reads the detailed caption of the images shared on Facebook by an individual who goes by Miggy Ps.

Soon, people started sharing the post, which helped trace the rightful owner.

An update in the caption read, “We have found the owner of the phone! He is from Edinburgh. He was on a stag with his friends on Friday 13th August last year when his friends capsized their canoe and lost his phone. I would like to say thank you to everyone who shared this post. What an amazing story! I will never forget. I have his address and will be posting it back to him.”

See the post that Miggy Ps shared in the local Cinder Noticeboard Facebook group that helped trace the owner of the iPhone.

Since being shared, the post has amassed more than 4,300 shares and more than 700 likes. The share has also received a flurry of comments.

"I can't believe you found that and it still actually works," shared a Facebook user. "My husband lost his wallet in the River Wey last year sort of gave him hope!" posted another. "Am I the only one that's super impressed it still works?!" commented a third.

