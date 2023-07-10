Man robbing salon gives up after people inside the store ignore him

Police departments often take to social media to take the public’s help to identify perpetrators. The Atlanta Police department did just that but their post has also left people chuckling. Why? The video reshared by the department from another Facebook page shows a man giving up on his robbery plan after being ignored by people inside a store.

The image shows a man trying to rob a salon.(Facebook/Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

The video was originally posted on a Facebook page called Crime Stopper Greater Atlanta. They also shared a detailed description mentioning how police are circulating the video and asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

“Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit are asking for assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation. On July 3, 2023, officers responded to 2625 Piedmont Rd. NE (Nail1st) in reference to a business robbery. Witnesses indicated the suspect entered the location wearing a blue hat, sunglasses, and blue jeans. The suspect demanded the patrons get on the ground and surrender their money. The suspect then fled the location in a silver in colour sedan, they wrote.

What does the video of the foiled robbery show?

The video opens to show the inside of a salon filled with workers and customers. Within moments, a man enters the place and demands everyone to surrender their belongings. Surprisingly, no one pays any heed to him and continues with what they are doing. Frustrated, the robber finally leaves.

Take a look at the video of the failed robbery:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated a plethora of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Please pity him, this is already bad for him,” posted a Facebook user along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “They could’ve at least given him some gum,” joked another. “These people were not phased,” added a third. “Haha. This is funny,” wrote a fourth.

