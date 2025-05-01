Man says he has post-partum depression after quitting 2.3 lakh job to take care of baby

A 32-year-old man from China’s Sichuan province, who gave up his well-paying job to raise his infant daughter, has spoken out about his struggles with postpartum depression and the emotional toll of being a full-time father, reported the South China Morning Post. His wife had a stable but less flexible government job.(Representational Image/Pexel)

Known online as Jasmine’s Dad, he has been documenting his parenting journey on Chinese social media, gaining over 11,000 followers. His daughter, Little Jasmine, was born in May 2023. At the time, he was working as a manager in pet food sales, earning over 20,000 yuan (approximately ₹2.3 lakh) per month. But with no financial room to hire a nanny and both sets of grandparents living and working in different cities, he decided to take on parenting duties full-time.

His wife held a stable government job with less flexibility, so once her maternity leave ended, he left his own career to stay home with Jasmine. Now, he earns about 4,000 yuan ( ₹46,000) per month by live-streaming and selling baby products.

His day starts at 6 am with Jasmine’s cries. He prepares her formula, changes diapers, and spends hours keeping her engaged before taking her to the park. Only when she naps in the evening does he get time to cook and shoot videos. Sleep remains scarce, as Jasmine wakes every three hours at night. The physical demands of childcare have also left him with joint pain.

He recalled one particularly harrowing moment when Jasmine was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was critically ill, and he stayed by her side in the hospital for five days, without sleep or even a shower. Despite this, he said both families blamed him.

He also spoke about the lack of support from his wife, who only returned home on weekends due to work obligations.

“She often got upset when I did not change Jasmine’s clothes,” he said, adding: “But I was just too overwhelmed to manage it.”

Divorce

Tensions between the couple eventually led to a divorce. Recently, he posted a video revealing that he had been diagnosed with postpartum depression.

Postpartum depression is commonly associated with new mothers, but men can also experience it in the form of stress, irritability, and physical symptoms like headaches or stomach problems. Experts recommend emotional support, therapy, and medical care for both parents when needed.

Despite dedicating himself entirely to Jasmine’s upbringing, Jasmine’s Dad admitted the experience left him drained. He said he felt little joy, only exhaustion and a sense that his efforts went unrecognised.

He urged more awareness of post-partum depression in both men and women, saying societal and family expectations had made him feel like his life had been “wasted”.

His story has stirred a major conversation on Chinese social media, with the video receiving more than 4 million views.

One user commented, “You are a father, not the one who had morning sickness, a C-section, sore nipples, or hormone changes. What do you have to be depressed about?”

Another person wrote: “People often forget that fathers are new to parenting too. It is their first time just like it is for mums. Raising a child takes both parents. It is not a solo job.”

A third shared his own experience: “I am a full-time father of two boys. I have balanced work and parenting, even if it means less of a social life. I am proud of that.”