Man says Indian parenting should stop 'romanticising struggle' for Gen Z

A post on X has started an interesting conversation about the changing relationship between Indian parents and Gen Z. The discussion revolves around a simple question. Should younger people embrace convenience when they can afford it, or is struggle an essential part of life?

The post received a wide range of responses. (Representative Image)

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Shared by Prem Soni, the post argues that many parents find it difficult to accept that their children no longer want to live the way previous generations did.

'Parents, you won'

The post begins, "Indian parents are facing a massive existential crisis because Gen Z refuses to suffer for no logical reason."

It goes on to say that many parents expect young adults to spend time bargaining with vegetable vendors instead of ordering groceries through apps like Blinkit.

"It is deeply offensive to our culture that a 24 year old will order groceries on Blinkit instead of spending 45 minutes inhaling road dust and fighting a vendor to save ₹12 on tomatoes. How dare they value their time over unnecessary trauma?" the post reads.

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The author adds that many parents raised their children with stories of sacrifice while expecting them to repeat the same hardships.

"The entire Indian parenting model is built on optimising for struggle. 'We sacrificed our whole lives so you could have a comfortable future.' 'Great, I will take an Uber instead of changing three crowded buses.' 'No. You must suffer exactly like I did in 1995!'"

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He also points out what he sees as a contradiction. "The same dad giving a 30 minute lecture on middle class struggle is tracking his own Zepto delivery on his smartphone."

The post ends with a message directed at parents: "Parents, you won. You upgraded the country so your kids would not have to fight for basic daily survival. Stop romanticising poverty level struggles and let them live in the economy you built for them."

Take a look:

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Internet shares mixed opinions

The post received a wide range of responses.

One user wrote, "Everything sounds great until Gen Z is asked to move out, pay rent or build a life with their ultra convenient lifestyle. No parent has a problem with their child ordering from Blinkit or booking an Uber if they are earning well and managing money responsibly. The problem starts when earnings are low, savings are zero, expenses are high and the lifestyle is still funded by borrowing. Convenience is not the issue. Living beyond your income and refusing to change is."

Another said, "Made my day. I completely agree. This is one of my favourite topics because it exposes how people romanticise unnecessary suffering. The biggest misconception is that struggle itself is a virtue. It is not. Struggle only matters if it creates a better outcome."

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Not everyone agreed. One person commented, "Instead of striving for change, living in a bubble is no better than previous generations. We, the people of India, need to demand better infrastructure from the government and work towards making everyday life easier."

Another user wrote, "Only if the time and effort they were saving was being used for something productive. Sadly, it is often spent on phones, watching Shorts, Reels and scrolling social media."

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A different perspective came from someone who said, "If a 24 year old is financially independent, they are free to live according to their conscience, period."

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Another comment read, "Everything convenient need not be better. We once ordered vegetables and fruits online. Forget my mother, even I was not happy. I prefer buying them myself because it is not always about the price. Quality matters too."