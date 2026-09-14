Man says working overtime is not dedication but a workplace ‘red flag’: ‘Show output, not hours’

Working beyond office hours is often seen as a sign of commitment, but a man has challenged that idea, arguing that regularly putting in overtime could actually hurt an employee’s professional growth, personal life and health.

A man calls regular overtime a workplace red flag, saying it can hurt health, boundaries and career growth. (Instagram/pratik_dube24)

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In a video shared on Instagram, a man identified as Pratik said employees should focus on delivering results rather than spending extra hours at work. He described habitual overtime as a workplace “red flag” and listed several reasons why workers should be careful about making it a routine.

(Also read: Job seeker says recruiter rejected them over in-hand salary, internet calls it a ‘red flag’)

Why overtime may not mean dedication

“Working overtime is not dedication. This is a red flag that nobody tells you about. First, overtime shows that you are unable to manage your work. People who work with proper planning complete that same work in 9 hours, whereas it takes you 12 hours,” Pratik said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further argued that employees who regularly stay late may become dependable in the eyes of their organisation, but that does not necessarily translate into career advancement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further argued that employees who regularly stay late may become dependable in the eyes of their organisation, but that does not necessarily translate into career advancement. {{/usCountry}}

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“Second, people who always stay back late, the company considers them reliable, not promotable. The company keeps using them on a regular basis, that too without extra pay,” he added.

Pratik also highlighted the impact excessive working hours can have outside the workplace. “Third, overtime always costs your personal life and your health, but you never see the benefit of that in your appraisals,” he said.

‘Show more output, not hours’

According to him, being constantly available can also gradually weaken professional boundaries and create expectations that employees will accept every additional task.

“Fourth, when you start being available all the time, you end up erasing your boundaries. Everyone starts expecting a ‘yes’ from you. So, if you want to showcase more work, show more output, not hours. Work smart, not long,” he concluded.

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post has garnered limited reactions so far, but several users agreed with his message about workplace boundaries and productivity. One user wrote, “Overtime should not become the norm.” Another said, “Boundaries at work are so important.” A third commented, “This is something every employee should hear,” while another added, “Output matters more than hours spent.”

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(Also read: Employee relocates for 30% pay hike, loses job after 3 months: 'Is my profile a red flag?')

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)