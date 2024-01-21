Man scoops snow from outside to make ice cream, viral video divides Internet

A video of a man making ice cream by scooping snow from outside was shared on social media. In the video, the man mixes different ingredients with the snow to make the dish and then eats it. The clip has created a chatter and left the Internet divided. While some were impressed by the recipe, others argued that it is ‘disgusting’ to eat snow. The image shows a man making ice cream using fresh snow. (Instagram/@theappalachiantale)

Instagram user and writer Jimmy Proffitt shared the video. He also posted a detailed caption explaining the recipe for the snow cream.

“It’s time to make Snowcream!! It has been snowing here all day. When we got up there was about an inch and now we have about 6 inches and it is still snowing,” he wrote.

“Now lots of folks will have their recipe, and I’m sure they’re all good. Here’s how I do it. You will need a bowl full of clean fresh snow, sugar, evaporated milk, and vanilla. How much of each depends on how much snow you have and the texture of the snow. This was the best, nice and fluffy. It’s not as good when it’s icy. Chill your evaporated milk and make it outside if you can, so it all stays cold while you make it,” he added.

Take a look at this video of the snow cream:

The video was posted five days ago. Since then, the clip has gone crazy viral with over 27.3 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The post has further prompted people to share varied responses.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the video:

“So no one wants to talk about how disgusting eating snow is?” posted an Instagram user. “I would love to try this recipe,” shared another. “Snow is so dirty,” commented a third. “If you think eating snow is bad, get off this planet. Seriously, it falls from the sky, no pipes, no chemicals, no bleach etc. Some of y’all need to get off social media and go outside,” argued a fourth.

"This can't be healthy. There must be a bunch of microbe civilizations in that snow,” joined a fifth. “This legit just made me so happy to watch,” wrote a sixth.