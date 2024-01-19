Woman eats homemade jam prepared over 27 years ago. Watch her reaction

A video of a woman trying a jam made almost three decades ago was shared on social media. Georgiana, who shared her video on Instagram, found a bottle filled with jam made in 1996 at her grandparents' house and decided to taste it. She also roped in two of her family members to join her. The image shows a woman who ate jam that was made about 27 years ago. (Instagram/@hrhgeorgiana)

“Eating jam from 1996? Ok, I found it in my grandparents’ cellar in Germany, this is 27+ years old… so almost as old as me! Let’s try it and pray that I don’t poison my family,” she explained.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The video opens to show her sitting in front of a table with a bottle of jam in her hand. After struggling a bit, she opens the bottle and tastes the jam. A look of surprise flashes across her face. Almost immediately, she exclaims that it tastes good. The video further shows her brother and cousin tasting the jam. While they agree that the jam tastes delicious, one of them jokes about what can happen if it makes them sick.

Take a look at the video:

Shared about seven days ago, the clip has accumulated close to 8.1 lakh likes. The share has further collected nearly 67,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users had to say about this jam-related video:

“Seeing how hard it was to open, it would have lasted another 27 years,” posted an Instagram user. “Sugar is great at preserving stuff! I tried some biscuits from an emergency raft that were labelled 1982, and tasted just fine,” shared another. “I need an update, how’s your stomach?” asked a third. To this, Georgiana, replied, “Fit as a fiddle! No side effects for any of us!” A fourth wrote, “Very brave”.

A few, however, took the route of hilarity to comment how they ‘can’t believe’ that 1996 was nearly three decades ago, instead of a few years. Just like this individual who posted, “Ah, 1996 - you mean 8 years ago. Right? RIGHT?” Another added,” Can we all just agree that 1996 isn’t 27 years ago though?”