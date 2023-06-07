Food vendor makes pav bhaji ice cream, netizens call it 'disgusting'

Pav bhaji and ice cream are two food items that people enjoy having separately. Pav bhaji is known for its spicy and buttery flavour. Whereas ice cream is a velvety dessert with numerous fruits or chocolaty options in it. While they both have distinct flavours, have you ever thought about how a pav bhaji ice cream would taste like? Sounds bizarre, right? Well, recently someone created a pav bhaji ice cream and this has left many people unhappy. Food vendor makes pav bhaji ice cream.(Instagram/@cravingseverytime)

In a video shared by Instagram user @cravingseverytime, you can see the making of this off-beat ice cream flavour. The video begins showing a man putting pav, bhaji, onions, and chutney in an ice cream maker. Then they mix it with cream to form an ice cream out of it. Once that is done, they roll the ice cream and top it with more bhaji and onions.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared on April 24. Since being shared, it has been liked over 200 times and has received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "I will vomit." Another shared, "Yuck." "Whoever makes these should eat them first," posted a third. A fourth added, "Disgusting."

