Man shares heartening story of his mother finding love and getting married again

It is never too late to find love and get married regardless of age and social conventions. Like this 52-year-old woman who found love and got married again after her husband’s death and battling cancer. Her story was shared by her son Jimeet Gandhi, who is settled in Dubai, on LinkedIn a week ago and it has received over 73,000 likes - and still counting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“She lost her husband in 2013 when she was just 44,” Jimeet wrote as the first line of his post. He went on to mention how his mother, Kamini Gandhi, was also diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in 2019. "She underwent multiple chemo sessions and after 2 years came roaring back,” he added.

She also contracted the Delta variant of Covid-19 while undergoing cancer treatment and had to deal with anxiety and depression as well.

*“Most of the time, she was alone back in India as we pursued our careers elsewhere,” he added.

However, the 52-year-old didn’t let any of this hold her back. “She found love. She decided to break all stigmas, all taboos in Indian society and married someone she loves,” he shared in his post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further advised others to support their single parents in finding love and companionship.

Read the entire post below:

Jimeet told Hindustan Times that his mother was initially hesitant to share about her relationship to him and informed his wife first. But when he found out, he supported her decision. The couple got married in Mumbai on February 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My mom married Kirit Padia, who is an old family friend. He is such a genuinely loving person and their love is so unselfish. I have the highest respect for him and their decision to marry and wish them the best for the future,” Jimeet told Hindustan Times.

The viral post has since received several wonderful reactions from netizens.

“Congratulations for breaking the taboo. I must say, we are all educated and must think liberally. Nothing is more important than a life well lived in love and happiness,” commented a LinkedIn user.

“This is one of the most powerful and influential posts I read in a long time. Congratulations to your mom for her new life! She must be a wonderful woman for instilling in you such high morals and an unbiased upbringing that you can think so optimistically and embrace her new love at the age of 52. We truly need more people like your family,” posted another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}