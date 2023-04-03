Man shares how his dad taught him about periods so he could look after his mom. Watch

Historically, periods have been stigmatised and viewed as impure. As a result, many still don’t feel comfortable talking about it in public or even in private with family and friends. However, a family is breaking down the stigma surrounding periods and promoting greater understanding and empathy toward those who menstruate. And a video showing just the same is now going viral on social media. Many are lauding the steps taken by the family to normalise periods.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows Anish Bhagat and his mother. (Instagram/@anishbhagatt)

“She’s treated like the QUEEN that she is. Period,” wrote Instagram user Anish Bhagat while sharing a video on the meta-owned platform. The video opens with Anish saying, “So my dad introduced my brother and I to the concept of periods at the age of thirteen. He just wanted to make sure that mumma is looked after no matter what.” As the video goes on, Anish shares that he, his father and his brother even have a WhatsApp group called Bhagat Men.

“We actually have a group called Bhagat Men for many years which is about taking care of mumma when she is unwell or she is on her periods. So three of us actually take turns and alternate every couple of months to get her fresh set of pads,” says Anish as a screenshot of the group appears on the screen. Anish reveals that it was his turn to fetch her mom sanitary pads this time. So, he decided to make a cute hamper for her. As Anish prepares a hamper with chocolates, sanitary napkins, a facial sheet mask and tea, he reveals that his mother hasn’t stepped out of her home to fetch pads in the past six years. Towards the end, he takes the hamper and tea to his mother, who can be seen resting in bed with her laptop on.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on March 9, the video has clocked over 18.3 million views and more than two million likes. The share has also accumulated a plethora of comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Well just go head and write a manual please that needs to be a mandatory class in all schools. You can call it The Bhagat men’s guide. I’m pre-ordering 300 copies,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Respect to the dad... Blessed mother.” “As a single mom, I teach my son. I bleed heavily, so I have a tendency to have accidents. He gets me fresh clothes and is always so concerned. Teach them young! It’s sad when grown men think it’s ‘nasty’ or they are embarrassed to get you pads/tampons at the store,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Amazing! This is a perfect example of an outstanding upbringing. Period is a natural thing which should be discussed and normalised as much as pregnancy. I am happy to see some guys taking the initiative to go over and beyond - to that I am very thankful… it’s a good start.”

