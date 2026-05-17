Man shares life inside ‘smallest apartment in Paris’, climbs 134 steps daily with no lift

A man in Paris has gone viral after giving viewers a tour of what he described as the “smallest apartment in Paris”. The clip, shared on Instagram by Sebastian Hedberg, shows him speaking to a tenant who pays €600 in rent for the compact living space. A man in Paris showed his tiny €600 apartment with 134 steps and a balcony view, leaving the internet stunned. (Instagram/seb_hed)

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The video begins with the interviewer asking, “Hey, how much do you pay rent in Paris?” The tenant replies, “Oh, you haven't seen? I live in the smallest apartment in Paris. I pay 600€.”

When asked where the apartment is and whether it can be visited, he says, “Yeah, it's right around the corner. Let's go.” The tenant also reveals that he found the place “on a website called Leboncoin.”

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134 steps to reach the apartment As the two reach the building, the interviewer says, “This looks so Parisian.” The tenant responds, “Yeah, wait till you see the view. I'm on the seventh floor...” When asked if there is an elevator, he simply says, “134 steps.”

The interviewer reacts, “Oh, no. This is gonna be the sports of the day.” The tenant then welcomes viewers into the tiny space, saying, “Bienvenu à la maison (Welcome home). Voilà.”

Inside the apartment, the interviewer is visibly surprised and says, “Oh, that's crazy.” The tenant then gives a short tour, saying, “Welcome home. It is pretty insane. Let me give you a little tour, so to see what we're working with. So here we have all my clothes, pretty tucked in there, very nice. And then, right across is my shower.”

Balcony view leaves viewers stunned Despite the limited indoor space, the apartment’s balcony becomes the highlight of the clip. When the interviewer asks, “You have a balcony, how's the view?” the tenant replies, “You gotta come see it, come on, come on, let's do it.”

The interviewer then says, “The balcony is insane. Is this your favourite spot of the apartment?” The tenant replies, “It's my favourite, I never get tired of it, yeah.” Standing there, he adds, “We got Paris in our hands, baby.”

Watch the clip here: