Man shares the secret to his 75 years of marriage. Watch heartening video

It is really special to meet a couple who have been together for many years as their love and bonding is heartening to watch. The bond with your partner is one of the most special and closest as it is supposed to last a lifetime. In a really wholesome video, an elderly man is asked the secret to his long and successful marriage and his reply is really adorable.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account seniorlivingstories six days ago. It has got more than 2.7 million views so far. “How long have you been married,” the elderly man is asked. He replies that it will be 75 years on June 14. He is then asked the key to 75 years of marriage and the man says it’s just the normal three things that you have to do. “Take out the trash, put down the toilet seat and yes dear,” the elderly man replies simply as the secret to his long marriage.

“The keyto 75 years of marriage,” says the caption of the video.

The post got several comments as several social media users were reminded of their parents.

“My Mom and Dad were married 74 years and 5 months before COVID took both my parents,” commented an Instagram user. Another individual shared, “My dad when he was alive loved my mum. He was always stuck to her they did everything together they were married for nearly 49 years my mum is of a strong character like my grandmother before her I think in the old days couples were more appreciative of each other and loved each one another deep inside.” “Toilet seat is key,” wrote a third along with a laughing emoji. “He’s a treasure!” reads yet another comment.

The video was originally shared on TikTok by Dean Palombaro.

What are your thoughts on this elderly man’s simple advice to a happy marriage?