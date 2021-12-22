Man sharpens KitKat, uses it as a knife to cut tomato. Watch

The Internet is filled with videos that make you question what even is happening in them. This video posted on Instagram is one of those videos that might make you wonder the same. It shows a man sharpening a bar of KitKat chocolate to use it as a knife.

It was posted on the Instagram page @whathowwhystudio. The video opens to show a man holding a bar of this chocolate coated wafer, narrating how he will be sharpening it soon. As the video progresses, viewers can see that the bar of KitKat keeps getting sharper and thinner as the man keeps refining it using a sharpening stone. It reaches a point where the chocolate bar is so sharp that the man uses it slice up a tomato.

Watch it here:

Since being posted on Instagram around 16 hours ago, this video has garnered more than 1.2 lakh views and several reactions.

“Very cool,” echoed many in the comments section as that’s what the man presenting this video says at the end of all his videos. “But that is actually pretty cool,” reads a top comment. “Please cut KitKat with tomato,” joked another.

What are your thoughts on this video?