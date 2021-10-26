Man showered with offers after posting quirky job application video

What would you do when you are looking for a job? Probably create a profile on a job portal and scroll through vacancies and apply. But this man did something very unique to draw the attention of the potential recruiters. Named Jay Beech, the man created a job application video. And guess what? He started receiving several job offers after the video went viral.

Beech is a marketing employee and was laid down by his previous company. He then decided to post his video on LinkedIn and TikTok. For a better reach, he shared the video with a hashtag unique to his call, #HireJayBeech.

In the video, he took a fresh take on a Gloria Gaynor song making it loud and clear that he is open to work. The quirky job application video has since gone viral and has garnered over 1 million views.

Watch it here:

Many shared job offers for Beech in the comments section itself. Just like this individual who wrote, “Hey, Jay Beech, if you're ever in the market for some freelance work, drop me a message.”

The video totally impressed netizens and they expressed the same while reacting.

“Brilliant Jay Beech! I'm expecting this to go viral! Expect a flood of offers coming in,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Sorry to hear that, Jay! But, but, but - I'm sure you'll get a waterfall of job offers as you are a-mazin'! Can't wait to see where your next adventure will be. All the best from Norwich!” posted another. “You literally produce what goes on in my head most days. Good luck with your search. Brilliant again,” shared a third.

This is, however, not the first time. Beech shared a job application video previously too and it even helped him land a job. About 6 months ago, he was on a job hunt when he posted his first job application video.

Watch the previous video here:

Beech is yet to reveal more about his recent job hunt but netizens are hoping that he will once again get his dream job.

What are your thoughts on the recent video shared by Beech?