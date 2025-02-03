Man single-handedly pulls out massive python from canal in spine-chilling video. Internet stunned

Snakes and pythons are creatures that elicit a range of emotions from people, often inspiring fear and awe in equal measure. Most of us would instinctively panic at the sight of such a massive reptile, but there are a few individuals who remain remarkably composed when faced with these slithering giants. A man calmly removed a massive python from a canal, expertly avoiding its strikes.(Instagram/vishalsnakesaver)

Recently, a video showing a man pulling a massive python from a canal has gone viral, capturing the attention of millions on social media. In the footage, the man calmly approaches the python, which is coiled in the water. Despite the large snake’s aggressive movements, he doesn’t panic. Instead, with steady hands, he carefully tugs at the reptile, slowly pulling it out of the water.

As the python strikes out at him, the man deftly dodges its attack, showing a remarkable level of skill and confidence. With a few more strategic moves, he manages to extract the python from the canal entirely, displaying both bravery and expertise.

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared on Instagram by the user ‘vishal snake saver’, has quickly gained traction, with over 36 million views to date. The sight of this man’s calmness in the face of danger has sparked both admiration and disbelief from viewers.

The internet reacts

The video has sparked a flurry of comments online, with users expressing awe and disbelief at the man’s fearlessness. One user wrote, “I would have been running for my life! This guy is a true hero.” Another commenter remarked, “How does he stay so calm? I’d be terrified!”

Others were quick to praise the man’s skill, with one saying, “This guy must be a professional. I wouldn’t trust myself to handle such a massive snake.” Some even questioned the safety of the situation, with one comment reading, “I’m not sure pulling out a python like that is the best idea – it could have turned dangerous quickly.”

Meanwhile, another user found the moment more humorous, saying, “The snake was probably more scared than the guy! Look at how quickly it’s trying to escape.”

The comments continued to pour in, with some users admiring the man’s bravery, while others expressed genuine concern for both the man’s and the snake’s safety. “While it’s impressive, we need to remember that handling wild animals like this can be risky,” one commenter said.