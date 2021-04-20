Home / Trending / Man sings Maa Tujhe Salaam with ukulele while paragliding. AR Rahman shares clip
Man sings Maa Tujhe Salaam with ukulele while paragliding. AR Rahman shares clip

“Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam at 8000 feet while paragliding,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The image shows Rupesh Maity paragliding while singing Maa Tujhe Salaam.(Instagram/@rupeshmaity)

An Instagram video showing a man paragliding while playing the ukulele has grabbed the attention of netizens. The clip shot at Bir, Himachal Pradesh featured the performance by Rupesh Maity. The incredible video was shared by A.R Rahman in his Instagram stories. The clip may also give you the chills.

“Singing Maa Tujhe Salaam at 8000 feet while paragliding,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip shows Maity singing the song composed by A. R Rahman simultaneously while playing the ukulele. What also makes the video a treat to watch is the beautiful landscape in the background.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 48, 800 views and several reactions. While many couldn’t stop praising Maity’s performance, others were stunned at his unhindered singing at that height. Some simply shared heart and fire emojis to show their liking for the clip.

Maity also shared another post on his Instagram profile showing Rahman’s recognition of his performance.

“This is too good!” wrote an Instagram user. “The minute you sang ‘Vande Mataram - Instant goosebumps,” commented another. “Insane talent. Awesome,” expressed a third.

If Maity’s incredible performance left you wanting some more, check out the whole video shared on his YouTube channel here.

What are your thoughts on this paragliding video?

