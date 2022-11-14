Man solves 6,931 cubes in 24 hours to break world record. Watch stunning video

A 20-year-old man from the United Kingdom solved not just five or ten but 6,931 cubes in 24 hours to break Guinness World Records. Yes, you read that right! According to GWR, George Scholey achieved the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved in 24 hours by solving cubes from 8 am on November 9 to 8 am on November 10, averaging 12 seconds per cube. He even live-streamed his attempt from a hotel room in London so that cube-solving enthusiasts could follow his progress. This record was previously held by Eric Limeback, who managed to solve 5,800 cubes in 24 hours.

In the first hour of his attempt, Scholey solved 327 cubes, and by the eighth hour, he solved more than 3,500 cubes. He had to solve over 2,000 more cubes in 16 hours to break the world record.

“The hardest part of the record was hitting the 12 hours mark. I felt pretty drained and everyone else was so excited. They were celebrating, saying ‘you’re on mark to break the record’. But then I was like: it’s only 12 hours,” Scholey told Guinness World Records.

However, it was more complex than it sounded. While attempting for the world record, he was met with technical glitches, mental blocks and even exhaustion. Still, he managed through all of these, broke Limeback’s record with four hours remaining, and continued until the timer ran out.

Watch the video right here:

“Never could figure out how to solve even 1! What a feat, congratulations!!” posted an individual. “This is amazing - great endurance and skills - big congrats here from Denmark too! I can barely cube for half an hour straight, before it impacts my solve times...,” commented another. “Well done George! I kept checking on your progress every few hours,” wrote a third. “6931 Cubes solved,” remarked a fourth.

George Scholey is studying at Queen Mary University and entered the world of cubing when he was 13. Over the years, he mastered four vital steps to solve a cube, improved his skills and now has two world records in his name. Scholey also holds the record for the most rotating puzzle cubes solved on a skateboard with an incredible 500 solves.

