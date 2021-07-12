Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

A man’s quick actions helped save his neighbour’s house from getting burnt. A video shared online documents the incident and it’s receiving a lot of love online.

“When firework embers started a fire at Brandon's front door, a neighbor was there to save the day!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip captures how the man was driving by his neighbour’s home when he noticed a small fire on his front door. He rushed to alert the homeowners, following which he used a water hose to douse the fire.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 27,000 views. People shared all sorts of comments to show their appreciation for the man.

“Love his level of concern and how he jumped right into action!” wrote an Instagram user. “What an awesome neighbor!” shared another. “Respect,” commented a third. Many shared clapping hands emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON