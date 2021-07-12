Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch
trending

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

“Love his level of concern and how he jumped right into action!” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The image shows the man putting out a fire.(Instagram/@ring)

A man’s quick actions helped save his neighbour’s house from getting burnt. A video shared online documents the incident and it’s receiving a lot of love online.

“When firework embers started a fire at Brandon's front door, a neighbor was there to save the day!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip captures how the man was driving by his neighbour’s home when he noticed a small fire on his front door. He rushed to alert the homeowners, following which he used a water hose to douse the fire.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being posted a few days ago, has gathered more than 27,000 views. People shared all sorts of comments to show their appreciation for the man.

“Love his level of concern and how he jumped right into action!” wrote an Instagram user. “What an awesome neighbor!” shared another. “Respect,” commented a third. Many shared clapping hands emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Four-year-old alerts father after spotting fire, saves house from burning down. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:44 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP