Man strips on Disneyland’s ‘it’s a small world’ ride, arrested

Disneyland’s ‘it’s a small world’ ride in California was brought to a halt on November 26 after a man stripped off his clothes on the ride and exited it while it was in motion. The ride was stopped by the park operators as soon as they were informed of the situation. The Anaheim Police later arrested the 26-year-old man and escorted him off the property.

The man was taken to the hospital by the police as a precaution. (Representational Image/Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tourist attraction had to be shut down for an hour for inspection by the park operators. However, no guests were harmed during the incident, and the ride resumed after the inspection, reported Deadline.

The videos that are going viral on social media show the man wearing only his underwear while getting on the ride. Later, the same man was spotted walking naked through the water before being taken into custody.

“Anaheim PD Officers responded to Disneyland to assist Disney security with a guest who removed his clothes and was naked in or near the ‘it’s a small world’ attraction,” Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Jonathan McClintock told TODAY.com.

The man was arrested for indecent exposure and suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The police took him to a hospital as a precaution, reported NBC Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to People, the ride debuted at the New York World’s Fair in 1964 and has since been a highlight for park visitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail