Man teaches robot to dance, takes it to a dog show. Watch

YouTubers often come up with unusual ideas to conduct different experiments. Just like vlogger Zac Alsop who bought a robot dog to train it to dance and take part in a dog show. He also shared a video showing the entire process of how he trained the robot and also how it performed in the dog show. His video has left people intrigued and may have the same effect on you too.

The image shows the robot dog in a dog show.(YouTube/@ZacAlsop)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I entered a robot dog into a dog competition,” Alsop wrote as he shared the video. The video opens to show Alsop explaining what he is going to do with the robot dog he just purchased. As the video progresses, he is seen training the mechanical dog to walk, stand and move around. He also takes the robot to a dog show trainer and a dancer to prepare it to take part in the competition. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away everything, so watch the video to know how the dog performs at the event.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Did the video leave you amused? Well, you are not alone. Many people took to the comments section to share how they thoroughly enjoyed the video.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“Honestly that was awesome how accepting people were to the robot,” commented a YouTuber user. “This is amazing,” expressed another. “This only showed me how amazing real dogs are,” posted a third. “This is FANTASTIC Zac, I've never been so entertained and entranced by a story before,” shared a fourth. “That was fun and entertaining! Loved it!” wrote a fifth.

The video was posted on May 20. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 4.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered several likes. What are your thoughts on the video?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}