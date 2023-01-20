Robot crosses obstacles to deliver tool to construction worker, Elon Musk reacts to viral video

An interesting video showing a robot delivering tools to a construction worker has gone viral. The video shows the robot crossing obstacles to get the bag of tools to a man working on top of a structure. Since being posted on Twitter, the video has received comments from many, including tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Aaron Levie, CEO of the enterprise cloud company Box, posted the video that was originally shared by Boston Dynamics, the creator of the robot called Atlas. “It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. In this video, the humanoid robot manipulates the world around it: Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—pushing the limits of locomotion, sensing, and athleticism,” they wrote. While re-tweeting the video, Levie wrote, “Totally normal and friendly robot, can’t imagine anything going wrong.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago on January 19. Since being posted, the video has received more than 18 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of likes and comments. Elon Musk too shared a tweet and wrote, “Sweet dreams.”

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted:

“The most impressive part was the perfect throw,” expressed a Twitter user. “I’m not sure if this is amazing or scary. Maybe both,” commented another. “I think I saw this Black Mirror episode,” shared a third referencing a Sci-fi series on Netflix. “I’ll watch I, Robot again,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?