Man tells mother his Meta glasses cost 50,000, her hilarious reaction steals the show. Watch

A light-hearted exchange between a man and his mother over the price of his Meta glasses has amused social media users. What began as a simple guessing game quickly turned hilarious when the mother learnt that the gadget she thought cost a few thousand rupees was actually priced at ₹50,000.

A man captured his mother’s hilarious reaction after revealing the ₹50,000 price of his Meta glasses. (Instagram/ekbillekabaap)

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(Also read: Being filmed without consent with Meta smart glasses? Viral Disney song trick claims to offer a solution)

Taking to Instagram, Bikas Meena shared a video capturing his mother’s candid reaction as he asked her to guess how much the glasses cost.

Mother keeps increasing her guess

In the video, Meena asks, “How much are these glasses, tell me?”

His mother casually replies, “Must be around 200, 250... how much else would it be?” When Meena tells her to increase the amount, she guesses ₹1,500, followed by ₹2,000, ₹2,500 and finally ₹3,000.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Meena continues asking her to go higher, prompting his mother to joke about how expensive the glasses already seemed to her. “Even slippers cost 250 rupees, don’t wear such expensive ones,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Meena continues asking her to go higher, prompting his mother to joke about how expensive the glasses already seemed to her. “Even slippers cost 250 rupees, don’t wear such expensive ones,” she says. {{/usCountry}}

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Before revealing the actual price, Meena repeatedly checks whether the news will shock her. “You won’t get a heart attack, right?” he asks.

His mother assures him, saying, “No, tell me, tell me. How much is it?” When he asks whether she is a heart patient, she replies, “We don't have heart issues...”

₹50,000 revelation leaves mother stunned

Meena then reveals, “50,000.”

His mother immediately reacts in disbelief: “Humbaaaay! Oh dear god! I swear on myself!”

“Don't swear,” Meena responds, as she asks again, “Really, 50,000?”

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Things become even more amusing when Meena tells her, “You're being recorded right now.” Initially confused, she begins examining the glasses and notices the recording indicator.

“Oh, look how you're winking your eye like this! Huh? My goodness! Look, he said it's recording, and I thought, why would it record? Then he thought, look, that light is visible there!” she says.

The clip was posted with the caption, “Cuttu mummy”, while the text overlaid on the video read, “Mummy ko meta glasses ka price bata diya.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet loves mother’s expressions

The video has drawn several reactions, with viewers particularly enjoying the mother’s spontaneous expressions. One user wrote, “Indian moms are unintentionally hilarious.” Another said, “Her expressions made the whole video.”

A third viewer remarked, “This is peak Indian mom energy,” while another summed up the clip by saying, “Mummy’s reaction stole the show.”

(Also read: Can you be filmed without knowing it? The privacy grey area around smart glasses)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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