Man tracks down laptop owner to return lost device, wins netizen’s hearts

A single heartwarming conversation went viral on LinkedIn within a day. Here is the story behind the exchange.

Daisy Morris left her laptop on the tube. She approached the train conductor for help but was instead given a form and told to wait for seven days to hear back.

She decided to buy a new laptop because she couldn’t continue doing her job without it. Before she could get there though, she got a call from a man asking if she was Daisy. It was Nihad, a fellow passenger on the tube, who had seen her name on her laptop screen, googled her, found her LinkedIn profile and wanted to return the laptop. When she offered to repay him for his help, he said he didn’t need anything. He also complimented Morris’ startup and wished her luck with it.

Morris shared the incident on LinkedIn with a screenshot of this conversation. She said she wanted to share this story “because there’s a lot of negativity in the world at the moment and this whole situation made my heart really warm.” Here is how the conversation went:

The post, shared on May 25, garnered more than 20,000 reactions and 600 comments. Several netizens appreciated Nihad for his act of kindness, while others talked about their own similar experiences.

One of the people who commented was Nihad’s nephew. He wrote, “I wouldn’t expect any different from my uncle. My Nan is proud.” Another LinkedIn user commented, “So glad you got the laptop back, Daisy! What a lovely human he is.”

