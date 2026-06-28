Man turns down 35 LPA job, says 25 LPA in hometown offers a better life

Would you relocate for a higher salary if it meant spending more on rent, traffic and daily expenses while living away from your family? A LinkedIn post has got many professionals thinking about that very question.

Man picks ₹25 LPA hometown job over ₹35 LPA metro offer. (Representative Image)

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The post tells the story of a man who chose to stay in his hometown with a ₹25 lakh per annum package instead of accepting a ₹35 lakh per annum offer in Hyderabad.

Why he rejected the higher paying offer

The post was shared by Harshdeep Saxena on LinkedIn. Recalling his cousin's decision, he wrote, "My cousin turned down a ₹35 LPA offer. I thought he had lost his mind. He was earning ₹25 LPA. I asked him why."

According to the post, his cousin replied, "The ₹35 LPA job in Hyderabad is not the right choice when I am making ₹25 LPA in my hometown."

The author said he realised the decision made financial sense after looking at the costs involved. He listed estimated monthly expenses of ₹40,000 for rent, ₹20,000 for food and ₹15,000 for travel, along with around ₹30,000 every time his cousin travelled home. He also pointed out that the new job would mean paying more income tax, living away from family and spending two extra hours in traffic every day.

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"That was too much to sacrifice for extra money bundled with mental and physical stress," he wrote.

The post added that his cousin is now leading a team of 20 people and is happy with his decision.

"He is not richer. He is better," the author wrote, before adding his cousin's words: "Better is what eventually makes you richer."

He concluded with, "Sometimes, the smaller number is the bigger decision."

Take a look:

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Internet shares different views

Many readers agreed that quality of life should be considered alongside salary.

One user wrote, "That last line hits hard. 'Better is what eventually makes you richer.' In many cases, peace of mind and consistency compound more than short term salary jumps."

Another commented, "Happiness compounds just like good investments."

A third wrote, "Sometimes the smartest decision is the one that does not look bigger on paper."

Others, however, questioned the calculations in the post. "The living costs in Hyderabad are not that high. Food and rent can be managed within ₹25,000 a month for a single individual. Commuting on a self driven bike or an EV can reduce travel expenses to under ₹7,000 a month. The higher CTC would eventually help him move into bigger roles in the future despite rising inflation," one person said.

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Another user pointed out, "I have read this story from almost 10 different people, and the count is still growing."

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One comment offered a different perspective: "We often get caught up in the salary jump, but considering the cost of living, commute and personal well being is what usually makes a career move sustainable in the long run."

Another added, "You could hustle for a year and then take up a remote job in the next one or two years. Building your career on a ₹35 LPA package seems practical to me."