Man turns spelling of Taj Mahal into monument's drawing. Video wows people

Man turns spelling of Taj Mahal into monument’s drawing. Video wows people

Published on Jan 25, 2023 08:49 AM IST

The viral video of a man drawing Taj Mahal from the monument's spelling was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the artist drawing Taj Mahal from the monument's spelling.(Instagram/@akdev__art_)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the artist drawing Taj Mahal from the monument's spelling.(Instagram/@akdev__art_)
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos of people showing their drawing skills that often leave netizens in awe. Be it a man drawing using chai or a woman creating a live painting at a wedding, these are the videos that are absolutely incredible. There’s a latest addition to that list and this clip shows an artist drawing a sketch of Taj Mahal from the monument’s spelling. Chances are, the video will leave you stunned.

The video is shared by the artist on his personal Instagram page. “Taj Mahal naam se Taj Mahal drawing [Drawing Taj Mahal from Taj Mahal's name],” he shared while posting the video.

The video opens to show a black board with the word Taj Mahal written on it. The artist then uses a white chalk to draw the monument. And, the process is mesmerising to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received more than 27.9 millions views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also accumulated over 1.8 million likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how’s Instagram users reacted:

“Kya talent hai,” wrote an Instagram user. “Excellent,” shared another. “Wow. Fantastic drawing. Your thinking is outstanding,” commented a third. “Super,” posted a fourth. What are your thoughts on the viral video?

instagram viral video viral + 1 more
instagram viral video viral
