Man walks away from luxurious Dubai life to open a small shop in Uttarakhand: ‘Bahut bhaag liya life mein’

A personal tragedy reshaped one man's perspective on life, prompting him to trade his high-pressure real estate career in Dubai for the tranquillity of the Indian mountains. Driven by a desire for peace, he established a shop centred entirely around the concept of slow living. His emotional transformation and commitment to a stress-free existence have resonated deeply across social media.

After leaving Dubai, the man started a shop in Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand. (Instagram/@himanshukhosla1991)

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“A conversation about slowing down, choosing a different pace, and finding meaning in the little things,” content creator Himanshu Khosla wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of his conversation with Ishan Grover.

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{{^usCountry}} “So I lost my dad to cancer and at that time I was just running around in hospitals and I saw what happens and what is going on,” Grover told Khosla. Grover continued, “I started hating the life and later on I realised… I find my peace in the mountains.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So I lost my dad to cancer and at that time I was just running around in hospitals and I saw what happens and what is going on,” Grover told Khosla. Grover continued, “I started hating the life and later on I realised… I find my peace in the mountains.” {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about what he used to do before opening a shop in the mountains, Grover explained, “I used to do real estate in Dubai and when I came here I fell in love with this place.”

Khosla then asked him about the concept behind his shop, Thoda Slow, located in Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand. The man explained, “As you can see the name, so I'm promoting slow life and I want to live a slow life, that's why the name is Thoda Slow as well. I want to leave all that you know hassle in the city behind and just move to a peaceful place. Live my own life.” The video also shows snippets of Grover’s shop.

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Towards the end of the video, Khosla shared that he started a social media series in which he talks to people from different walks of life to hear their stories. “Hi, my name is Himanshu and I have started this talkie series Unfiltered Life, where I go to people and randomly talk about their life and discuss their turning points and I share those stories with you. So that maybe with their complicated and solved questions your complicated life gets a bit easier and a bit easier for me as well.”

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How did social media react?

An individual praised, “Amazing video.” Another posted, “Ishan Bhai, your vision, your venture is the outcome of the peace that you’ve inculcated inside. Full Power. Kudos to @himanshukhosla1991 for sharing these unfiltered lives, in today’s social media parlance, much requisite.”

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A third expressed, “Powerfully inspiring.” A fourth wrote, “This is amazing.” Many reacted to the interaction video with heart emoticons.