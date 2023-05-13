Man watches IPL match on phone while sitting in stadium. Watch

The ongoing season of the Indian Primer League (IPL) has witnessed several nail-biting moments till now. Many people wish to watch these matches in person and take a close look at their favourite cricketers. However, when a person actually had a chance to watch the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals from the stadium, they chose to view the game on their phone!

Man sees match on phone while being in stadium.(Twitter/@bijjuu11 )

In a video shared by Twitter handle @bijjuu11 you can see a massive audience cheering and watching the match in a stadium. As the camera pans toward the backseat, a man can be seen viewing the game on his phone.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 11,000 times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has several likes and comments. Many people thought that the video was hilarious.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "That pressure to use your data before 12." A second joked, "Joining meetings remotely while attending the office." A third posted, "He might have short-sightedness." "Legend!!!" shared a fourth. Many others have reacted using laughing emojis.