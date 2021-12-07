Man who built Taj Mahal replica for wife of 27 years shares his love story

Do you use the Internet regularly? Then there is a chance that you already know about the man who commissioned a scaled down Taj Mahal replica to honour his wife of 27 years. He has now taken a trip down memory lane to share how he first met his wife and fell in love with her. There is a chance that the sweet love story will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

Anand Prakash Chouksey shared his story with Humans of Bombay. The organisation later took to Instagram to share it in a post along with a wonderful video showcasing the creation. The caption explains the love story from Chouksey’s point of view.

He shared that he met his wife Manju in 1992 in a coaching class. “I met Manju in 1992; I was her teacher in coaching class. She was 4 years younger than me and wanted to be a doctor. She was studious; I admired her drive! I barely knew English and so, Manju would teach me too; we’d bond!” he shared. Then he added how she helped him with his classes when his father was ill.

He also shared about the time when he asked her to be his girlfriend and she said yes. He then continued talking about the journey of life they have taken together for the past 27 years.

While talking about the building, he added, “The idea to build her a replica of the Taj Mahal came to me when someone asked, ‘Sir, what is Burhanpur famous for?’ I found out Mumtaz had passed away in our city; Manju was my Mumtaz and so I decided to make the replica here.”

“Even after 27 years, we’re as much in love as we were from that day at the mandir. We’re still teaching and Manju takes me on bike rides. Our home is filled with laughter and silliness while our favorite song plays in the background, ‘O saathi re, tere bina bhi kya jeena?’” he also expressed.

Take a look at the video and read the entire post here:

The video, since being shared some 17 hours ago, has gathered more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“So adorable, stay blessed,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is Awwwworthy,” posted another. “This is just beautiful,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?