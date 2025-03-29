Man who moved to Canada with family realises India offers ‘better lifestyle’

A growing trend among non-resident Indians (NRIs) sees many reassessing their dreams of a better life abroad, with some choosing to return to India despite initial expectations of a more prosperous lifestyle. A Reddit post by a user named "village_love" has highlighted this shift, as the individual, who moved to Canada a year ago, now plans to return to India. A Reddit user reflected on his year in Canada, feeling India offered a better lifestyle.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A year in Canada: The realisation

The 33-year-old man, along with his wife and young child, moved to Canada on a closed work permit, initially drawn by the promises of better opportunities and a more comfortable lifestyle. “Back in India, both of us were working and able to save 30 lakh per annum ($50K CAD),” he shared in his post. However, after a year in Canada, the man admits that he now feels India offers a better lifestyle.

“Even if both of us work here, we would only be able to save $100,000 CAD,” he wrote. Despite Canada’s promises of free healthcare, education, and spacious living, the man feels the benefits don’t outweigh what India has to offer. “When we ask our colleagues and friends why they want to settle here, I don’t find any strong reason,” he added.

Canada vs India: A comparison of life choices

The user outlined some perceived advantages of life in Canada, including free healthcare, education, and better living conditions. However, he feels these are outweighed by India’s own offerings. “In India, the weather is pretty good all year round,” he explained, adding that his rural upbringing allows him to stay connected to his culture. “We can also take better care of our parents.”

He went on to highlight the ability to start a side business, a lifestyle that encourages good digestion through home-cooked meals, and the benefit of family support in child-rearing over reliance on screens. For him, the advantages of being in India are clear.

Reactions from internet

The post, which has garnered more than 110 comments, sparked a lively discussion. One user responded, saying, "The value of being with family and living a simpler life far outweighs the material benefits of living abroad." Another commented, "It’s brave to return after investing so much, but sometimes home really is the best place to thrive."

Some pointed out the hidden pressures of life abroad, with one user sharing, "The societal pressures to succeed here can be overwhelming; it's not always about the money." Others agreed that while Canada offers many benefits, staying connected to one’s roots is an irreplaceable aspect of happiness. “The freedom to choose what truly matters—family, culture, and personal fulfilment—can sometimes make the move back feel like the right decision,” another user wrote.

In the comments, many emphasised the personal nature of this decision, with some suggesting that the concept of success in life abroad varies greatly from person to person. “Perhaps the golden opportunity isn't necessarily in a foreign land, but in building a meaningful life where you feel truly happy,” one user concluded.