A man who watched Neil Armstrong become the first person to walk on the Moon when he was nine has donated $400,000 to help preserve the astronaut’s childhood home in Ohio, US.

Neil Armstrong built model aeroplanes in his childhood home in Ohio. (David Howells/Corbis via Getty)

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Ken Schreiber, a retired military fighter pilot who lives in Texas, was inspired by the historic Apollo 11 mission in July 1969. Decades later, he stepped forward to help protect a property closely linked to Armstrong’s early life.

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According to the Associated Press, Armstrong’s former home in Wapakoneta, Ohio, was listed for sale in August 2026. Concerned that the historic property might not be preserved, Schreiber decided to fund its purchase.

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“I just thought somebody has got to step up to the plate,” Schreiber told the AP, recalling his father’s advice to make a mark in life.

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{{^usCountry}} Schreiber, who originally comes from Dayton, Ohio, served in the US Air Force for 20 years before retiring as a pilot with American Airlines. He initially considered asking friends to contribute towards the purchase but eventually decided to provide the entire $400,000 himself. Neil Armstrong’s childhood home to be restored {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Schreiber, who originally comes from Dayton, Ohio, served in the US Air Force for 20 years before retiring as a pilot with American Airlines. He initially considered asking friends to contribute towards the purchase but eventually decided to provide the entire $400,000 himself. Neil Armstrong’s childhood home to be restored {{/usCountry}}

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Schreiber visited the house during the summer and said the experience brought Armstrong’s childhood vividly to mind. He told the AP that he could imagine the future astronaut running up and down the stairs.

The Armstrong family bought the house in 1944. During his time there, Armstrong built model aeroplanes in the dining room and constructed a wind tunnel in the basement to test his designs, according to the AP.

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Armstrong also earned his pilot’s licence at the age of 16 while living at the property. His early interest in aviation would eventually lead him to the Apollo 11 mission, which made history when he walked on the Moon on July 20, 1969.

The Auglaize County Historical Society purchased the property with Schreiber’s donation. The sale was finalised on October 19, 2026.

Rachel Barber, director of the historical society, said the organisation planned to restore the house to its 1940s appearance. It hopes to open the property to the public within the next three years.

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Former owner preserved the home’s history

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The house was previously owned by Karen Mikesell, a retired history teacher who bought it in 1988 and spent nearly four decades preserving its connection to the Armstrong family.

During her ownership, Mikesell welcomed nine astronauts to the property, including Buzz Aldrin, Armstrong’s fellow Apollo 11 astronaut.

She recalled Aldrin becoming emotional when he visited Armstrong’s former bedroom several years after Armstrong died in 2012, according to PEOPLE.

The room now contains moon landing artwork and photographs signed by astronauts who have visited the house.

Although visitors to the nearby Armstrong Air and Space Museum have viewed the property from outside, it has never been open for public tours.

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