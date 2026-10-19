Inside Neil Armstrong's boyhood home: The model planes, homemade wind tunnel and plans for tours

Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the Moon in 1969. But decades before Apollo 11, his ambitions were taking shape in a two-storey house in Ohio, where he built model aeroplanes, tested them in a homemade wind tunnel and launched them from his bedroom window. The former house of Neil Armstrong stands Friday, July 31, 2026, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) Now, the house where Armstrong spent his teenage years is set to open to visitors after a retired pilot donated $400,000 to help a local historical society acquire and preserve the property. The society plans to restore it to its 1940s appearance and open it to the public by 2030, the centenary of Armstrong’s birth. Also Read: 52 years of Apollo 11 mission: Here's Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin describe what it's like to be on Moon The boy who built his own wind tunnel

An Ohio historical landmark sign is displayed outside the former home of Neil Armstrong Friday, July 31, 2026, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Armstrong’s family moved frequently because of his father’s work as a government auditor. They settled in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in 1944, when Neil was a teenager. His interest in flying had begun much earlier. At six, he took his first ride in an aeroplane with his father. As a teenager, he built model planes from balsa wood and glue, working in the dining room of the family home. He even constructed a wind tunnel in the basement to test his models. Armstrong also launched model aeroplanes from his bedroom window to measure how far they could fly. He rode his bicycle to a nearby airfield for flying lessons and earned his student pilot’s certificate on his 16th birthday, before he was old enough to drive a car. The house also has a garage that Armstrong and his father built from scrap lumber. A chicken coop where Armstrong and his friends gathered for Boy Scout meetings once stood in the backyard, although it is no longer there. Also Read: Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago A room that brought Buzz Aldrin to tears The house at 601 West Benton Street has changed little on the outside. Its interior layout is also similar to the original, although it has been updated over the years.

Karen Mikesell, owner of the home that Neil Armstrong once lived in, poses for a photo in the former bedroom of Armstrong Friday, July 31, 2026, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

Retired history teacher Karen Mikesell bought the property in 1988, as reported by the Associated Press, without initially knowing who had lived there. After learning about its history, she took steps to preserve its character and hosted nine astronauts over the years, including Buzz Aldrin, who accompanied Armstrong on Apollo 11. Aldrin visited Armstrong’s former bedroom a few years after Armstrong died in 2012. Mikesell recalled that tears streamed down his face as he stood inside the room. The bedroom now displays photographs and memorabilia connected to the Moon landing, including images autographed by visiting astronauts. Mikesell also received a Moon rock and a piece of gold foil that had covered the Apollo 11 capsule.

The former bedroom of Neil Armstrong is seen Friday, July 31, 2026, in Wapakoneta, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos) (AP Photo/Patrick Aftoora-Orsagos)

From model planes to experimental aircraft Armstrong’s childhood interest in aviation eventually became a career. After studying aeronautical engineering at Purdue University, he served as a US Navy pilot during the Korean War, flying 78 combat missions. He later worked as a test pilot, flying experimental aircraft including the X-15 rocket plane. His work involved considerable risk. In 1968, Armstrong was testing the Lunar Landing Research Vehicle, designed to simulate the conditions of landing on the Moon, when he lost control and had to eject. The vehicle crashed and burned, but Armstrong survived, as documented by NASA. In March 1966, he had also faced an emergency during Gemini 8. Armstrong and David Scott had just completed the first successful docking of two spacecraft in orbit when a malfunction caused their spacecraft to spin uncontrollably. Armstrong managed to stabilise it, and the mission was brought to an early end. Also Read: To hero-astronaut Armstrong, moonwalk 'just' a job The astronaut who kept the world at a distance Although Armstrong became one of the most recognisable figures of the 20th century, he was famously reluctant to embrace the limelight. A 1999 Washington Post profile, “Armstrong’s Code”, examined his efforts to keep his private life out of public view and his reluctance to give interviews.

FILE - Astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first man to walk on the moon, shakes hands with the crowd at the Allen County Airport, Sept. 5, 1969, in Lima, Ohio. (AP Photo/CEK, File) (AP Photo/CEK)