The Saudi Airline That Launched Right in the Middle of a War

The day after a missile hit the airport where Riyadh Air’s offices are based, the British boss of Saudi Arabia’s new airline wanted to soothe staff fears. A Boeing 787 Dreamliner of Riyadh Air at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. “We would never operate a flight or have people work in a building if we were not confident in its safety,” Chief Executive Tony Douglas wrote in a companywide note earlier this month. The airline’s headquarters remained “open for business as usual,” he said, despite an attack just a couple of miles away that destroyed an aircraft and killed three people, including a pilot at its sister airline. Within 24 hours, the Houthi militia in neighboring Yemen behind that strike launched a fresh missile barrage on the capital, killing over a dozen people at the same airport, collapsing part of the terminal building and leaving hundreds more injured. The CEO’s next message to staff told most to stay home the following day, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The escalating conflict with the Houthis, who have declared commercial aviation a target, has upended Saudi Arabia’s airline industry and the operations of global carriers that increasingly rely on its airspace for transit. The violence has particularly dampened the fortunes of Riyadh Air—which started commercial flights this summer, aiming to be a key part of the kingdom’s long-term economic ambitions. The airline has repeatedly diverted flights and canceled others at the last minute. Some have been placed in holding patterns for as long as two hours while waiting out active threats, tracking data shows.

Riyadh Air Chief Executive Tony Douglas.

Just months after getting off the ground, the airline has evacuated all aircraft from its home base and has halted almost all flying over the past two weeks. The handful of special flights the airline operated in recent days landed either in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, or at a small airport 200 miles from Riyadh, with passengers ferried on an hourslong ground journey to the capital. A spokesman for Riyadh Air didn’t respond to requests for comment. This year was meant to see the launch of a key pillar in Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambition for his economy: a high-end airline to transport wealthy tourists. It was also designed to help the country catch up with rivals in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, whose airlines have become dominating forces in global air travel over the past three decades, thanks in part to their convenient location between Europe and Asia. It is a strategy Riyadh Air’s sister carrier, Saudia, hasn’t pursued, instead focusing its operations on the massive demand from workers in the kingdom’s oil industry and from those traveling there for pilgrimage. Its operations have likewise been upended by Houthi attacks, which on Oct. 8 killed one of its pilots and destroyed an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Smoke rises from an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Sept. 19.