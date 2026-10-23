‘Attempt to soft launch son’: BJP claims Raihan Vadra was made to add political artwork before his exhibit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed that the artwork supposed to be presented by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan didn't include any political content when it was sent for approval to the Bikaner House in June. Artist and Photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with one of his photographs at Bikaner House. (PTI)

The party also accused Priyanka Gandhi of “manufacturing a controversy” by forcing her son to include political artwork in his exhibition to “soft launch” him into politics.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the House approved Raihan's exhibit as his proposal declared that his exhibition would contain themes of nature, wildlife, artwork and sculpture.

He said Raihan was made to include political content to his artwork later.

“Under pressure of his family for a political launch, the political photographs were inserted later on to which Bikaner House reverted asking for removal on 21st October 2026! Priyanka Vadra's entire attempt was to soft launch her son by manufacturing a controversy. She has lost political faith in Rahul Gandhi!,” Bhandari said in a tweet.

He also attached purported screenshots of an exchange between Raihan and the Bikaner House. There was no reaction from Congress on these claims until the time of writing this report.