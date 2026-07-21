Man’s 1.5 lakh earnings from roadside food stall make woman say ‘Meri salary batane layak nahi hai’

A viral video showcasing a roadside food seller’s monthly earnings has sparked widespread conversation online about traditional job expectations versus street-side entrepreneurship. In an Instagram clip, a digital content creator visits a food stall offering popular snacks. Expecting a modest figure, she is shocked to discover the vendor earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh every month. Reacting with a mix of surprise and self-deprecating humour, she candidly admits her own salary isn't even worth mentioning.

Snippets from a video of a roadside food seller sharing about his earnings. (Instagram/@bykomal_raw)

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“Redi lgane se kya ho jayega? Jo aisa sochte h pls soch badal de ise dekh ke,” digital content creator Komal Negi wrote on Instagram. Translated, her post reads, “What will happen by starting a roadside stall? If you think like this, it’s time to change your thinking process.”

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The video opens with Negi showing a roadside food stall where a man sells various items, including Maggi and chole-kulche. As she speaks with the seller, she learns that he earns roughly ₹1.5 lakh per month. Hearing this, Negi gives out a laugh and then adds, ‘meri salary batane layak nahi hai [my salary is not worth mentioning].”

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{{^usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Komal Negi. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Komal Negi. This report will be updated when she responds.) {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

The video prompted a wave of laughter on social media, with many reacting to the clip with laughing-out-loud emoticons. An individual joked, “Will he give me a job?” Another commented, “No income tax, no rent.”

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A third shared, “Chain dikh rahi hai bro,” referencing a gold-coloured chain the seller is seen wearing in the video. A fourth wrote, “He’s doing hard labour. You’re not. It’s not the same comparison.”

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In a separate incident, a man took the internet by surprise after revealing the amount he earned after selling nearly 350 plates of Maggi in the mountains. Content creator Badal Thakur set up a makeshift Maggi stall at an undisclosed location in the mountains. He then went on to sell two types of dishes with Maggi - Normal Maggi for ₹70 and cheese Maggi for ₹100.

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Thakur claimed that in the first five hours, he sold about 200 plates and by the end of the day, the amount rose to 350 plates. He sold ₹21,000 worth of instant noodles. However, considering his expenses, his profit would have been less than the total amount he earned.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)