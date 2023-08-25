Man's adorable proposal at the mall leaves girlfriend in shock. Watch

Proposals mark memorable milestones in a relationship, and these heartfelt declarations are just magical to witness. Now, a prime example of a wholesome proposal has taken over Instagram by storm. (Also Read: Reporter proposes news anchor girlfriend on live television)

Man proposes to girlfriend in the mall. (Instagram/@pari_sachdeva_)

The clip opens with a man surprising his girlfriend at the mall. He gets down on one knee and proposes to his girlfriend in front of her friends. Overwhelmed with joy, the girl hugs her boyfriend and says yes. "A proposal that every girl deserves" reads the text of the video.

Take a look at this heartwarming proposal video:

The video was shared on Instagram on August 17. Since being shared, it has accumulated over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also gathered many likes. Numerous Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post. (Also Read: 'What a moment': Man's heartfelt proposal is a hit with netizens)

Here's how Instagram users react to this sweet proposal video:

"My dream," posted an Instagram user. "The way she removed her ring to get love ring from her love." added another. "So cute," expressed a third. "How romantic," wrote a fourth. "The girl's reaction was so sweet," posted a fifth. Several others reacted with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this beautiful proposal video?