Man’s childlike bond with grandma goes viral. Watch to see them ‘play fight’

The bond between the different individuals who make up a family are always a delightful thing to behold, for both people within the family and outside of it. And this video that is initially been shared on TikTok and later on Instagram, one gets to see how adorable the bond is between a man and his grandmother who can be seen in this video. The video opens to show how the man is sitting on the bed, while his grandmother can be seen talking to him for a while, before they unleash their childlike playfulness with each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Grandma felt like a kid again in this moment,” reads the caption to the re-shared video by Majically News. The video has also been shared on Instagram by the original poster who shared it on TikTok. Netizens have been showering compliments on the duo and how they have maintained an adorable bond through the years. There is a good chance that you will also not be able to stop watching this video after just one time.

Take a look at the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared a day ago, this video has already received more than 11,000 likes.

“I love to hear them laughing,” commented an Instagram user. “Terrific,” posted a second. “That is so sweet, such a kind and loving grandson,” commented a third. “God bless the grandmas, we love y’all,” wrote a fourth.