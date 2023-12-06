Man’s death-defying dive into icy cold water scares people
A man named Ken Stornes left people amazed and scared with his extreme stunt. He performed a death dive in freezing temperatures.
A video of a man performing a stunt has gone viral online with over 128 million views. Why? The video shows him performing a death diving stunt - a form of extreme freestyle high-diving jumping. He shared the video on Instagram and also claimed that with this stunt, he had broken a world record.
Ken Stornes, who is known for doing extreme stunts, shared the video. “New world record! 40.5m /132ft. Once again we take the death dive world record back to Norway where it belongs. This was insane!” reads the caption posted along with the video.
The video shows the man standing on the ledge of a mountain. Within moments, he jumps into the waterbody below. As he makes the dive, onlookers are heard cheering for him.
Take a look at this video of the death-defying stunt:
The video was shared two days ago. Since then, the clip has gone crazy viral. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
Check out how Instagram users reacted to this stunt video:
“Water fears this man,” posted an Instagram user. “So no one is going to mention how he jumped into glacier water?” added another. “Dude doesn’t feel pain,” expressed a third. “He is a legend,” wrote a fourth.