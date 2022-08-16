Man’s interesting conversation with Rapido driver who produced his own mini-series sparks chatter

Often people take to Twitter to share about conversations they have with their cab drivers or bike riders. Just like a user of the micro-blogging platform named Parag Jain did. In his thread, he shared about his interesting conversation with a Rapido driver named Vignesh Nagabusanam who produced his own mini-series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Had Mixed @Peakbengaluru moment [sic]. Rapido rider came to pick up at WeWork. During the ride, he asked me ‘On which floor are you working?’ After giving him an Intro, asked if he has been in wework, he replied "Sir, two years back I use to work in the same building". In the thread Jain added, “He used to work in the operations team of a Chinese company but due to china Apps ban lost his job in March 2020. He couldn’t find any other job due to the COVID situation. Thought of working on his longtime passion for directing films.”

In the following tweets Jain explained how Nagabusanam created a mini-series from his savings which received awards at different film festivals but failed to have commercial success.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the tweets:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After all efforts and being financially broke for the last 2 years, He finally thought of riding Rapido part-time just to survive. He haven't told his mother that he is been doing Rapido trips, doesn't want to make her worry,” Jain shared. He also posted an image of the Nagabusanam’s visiting card and shared that he is looking for new projects. He concluded his post with a link to the mini-series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tweet thread has received tons of reactions. An individual tagged Rapido and urged them to give some recognition to the man. “I think his story is short film worthy too,” posted another. People also tagged others in the hope that they will be able to help Nagabusanam.