Man’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanson Ki Mala in Delhi Metro mesmerises passengers

Are you a music enthusiast who enjoys listening to renditions of popular songs? Do you often type in keywords in the search bar to listen to the renditions of famous tracks? Are you looking for one right away? If you nodded your head to all these questions, you’re in for a treat with this captivating video that has gone viral on Instagram. The video features a man delivering a heartwarming rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanson Ki Mala. The singer’s voice is truly remarkable, and you won’t want to miss out on experiencing his beautiful performance.

Man singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanson Ki Mala in the Delhi Metro. (Instagram/@sachkadwahai)

“What a voice!” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. The video captures a singer named Ritik sitting inside a metro coach and singing his version of the song Sanson Ki Mala. As he sings, a man strums the guitar, and their performance has left passengers mesmerised.

Watch this video that captures a man’s rendition of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanson Ki Mala below:

The video was shared on June 30 on Instagram. It has since garnered more than 3.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to leave their thoughts in the comments section. The video has won people’s hearts and will win you over too.

Here’s how people reacted to this man’s version of Sanson Ki Mala:

An Instagram user commented, “His voice gives me goosebumps.” “Delhi metro definitely deserves this,” added another. A third expressed, “This part of Delhi metro,” with a heart emoticon. A fourth posted, “Lovely voice.” “Wow,” shared a fifth, while a sixth wrote, “Amazing.” What are your thoughts on this video of a man singing Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Sanson Ki Mala?

