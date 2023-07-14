Korean version of Main Tera Boyfriend is a hit among people

The foot-tapping number Main Tera Boyfriend from the film Raabta has been a fan favourite since its release. There are also various videos on social media capturing people singing their versions of the song. However, the newest inclusion to that list may make your jaw drop. It shows singer Aoora singing a Korean version of the hit track. The image shows singer Aoora who sang a Korean version of the song Main Tera Boyfriend. (Instagram/@aoora69)

The K-pop singer took to Instagram to share the video. “Main Tera Boyfriend (korea ver),” reads a portion of the caption posted along with the video. It also explains that his version has a touch of the song Euphoria too.

The video opens to show him with a microphone wearing a black and beige co-ord set. He is seen singing the lyrics of the song in Korean. Towards the end, he also sings the Hindi lines from the track.

About the song

Main Tera Boyfriend is a song from the 2017 film Raabta. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Neha Kakkar, and Meet Bros. It is originally picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon.

Take a look at the Korean version of Main Tera Boyfriend that may stun you:

Did the video leave you saying ‘wow’? There were netizens who had similar reactions and they took to the comments section of the video to convey just that.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the Korean version of Main Tera Boyfriend:

“Wow he broke the language barrier,” praised an Instagram user. “This is lit,” joined another. “This song made my day,” added a third. “Your voice is perfect,” commented a fourth. “Rocking performance,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons too.

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received more than 1.1 lakh likes. What are your thoughts on this video of the singer performing a Korean version of the song Main Tera Boyfriend?