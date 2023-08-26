Man’s speech for his bride’s daughter will leave you emotional

A video of a man giving a speech for his bride’s daughter has left many teary-eyed on social media. Shared on a wedding photography and videography page on Instagram, the video shows how the man says love-filled words to the little one after calling her on the stage.

The image shows the man with his bride's daughter. (Instagram/@goodtimeweddings)

“A father's love,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Instagram. The clip opens to show the man saying how he is going to do something that is not exactly a tradition. He then goes on to call the little girl on the stage. As the video progresses, he says how much he loves her and how he will always protect her as her father. He also presents her with a ring. It is the man’s voice quivering with emotion that makes the video even more heart melting to watch. The clip also captures the bride covering her face trying to stop her happy tears.

Take a look at this video of the man at his wedding:

The post was shared a few months ago back in March. Since being posted, it has collected close to 32,000 views. Additionally, it has received more than 2,400 likes. The clip is also being reshared across other social media platforms. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Instagram users are saying about this groom’s video:

“Crying for unknown people is definitely my passion,” posted an Instagram user. “PS: You’re an incredible guy,” added another. “There can never be too many videos like this! Love it!” joined a third. “Most touching clip I have seen in my entire life,” shared a fourth. “This dad is the best, lucky little girl,” wrote a fifth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man and his bride’s daughter?