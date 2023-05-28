Man’s trick to stop relatives from asking for money sparks laughter

Social media is filled with posts that show different kinds of WhatsApp conversations between people. Be it a boss snapping at their employee for not checking a text during lunch or an employee sending memes to communicate with their manager, the Internet is filled with such WhatsApp conversation-related shares. Twitter user @callmemahrani’s post is an addition to that list. In the tweet, they explained the trick their uncle employed to stop his relatives from asking for money from him.

Man's funny trick to stop relatives from asking for money sparks laughter riot online. (Representational Image: Unsplash/Alexander Mils)

“My uncle just sent a message in the family group asking for money. I privately messaged him asking for banking details so I can deposit the required amount, but he responded saying he doesn’t need money, he just wanted to make sure that nobody in the family asks him for money,” reads the post shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared on May 24. Since being tweeted, it has gone viral and received close to 2.5 million views. Additionally, the post has accumulated tons of likes and comments. People couldn’t stop praising the man’s ingenious trick. A few expressed that they would like to try it out too.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Smart move,” posted a Twitter user. “Gona do that right now,” shared another. “Smart uncle,” commented a third. “Wow,” expressed a fourth. “Nice to hear, I will also apply,” wrote a fifth.