Man's visa stress vanishes after he realises this about Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 30, 2025 09:48 AM IST

A man’s post about remembering Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO, Aravind Srinivas, while having visa stress has amused people.

A man’s post on handling his visa stress has surprised and amused people. In a post, the man, Shivam, who is a partner at a company that invests in pre-seed and seed-stage startups, wittily wrote that during his moment of crisis, he was reminded that Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas was still waiting to get his green card after moving to the US and starting a company.

Shivam, a partner at a company that invests in early-stage startups, with  Perplexity AI’s Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas. (X/@shivambhatia42)
Shivam, a partner at a company that invests in early-stage startups, with  Perplexity AI's Indian-origin CEO Aravind Srinivas. (X/@shivambhatia42)

“Was stressing over my visa this morning, then remembered this guy still doesn’t have a Green Card lol,” Shivam wrote as he posted a photo. The picture shows him with Srinivas looking at the camera. The X post further indicates that the photograph was captured in San Francisco, California. While Shivam is seen in a black hoodie, Srinivas is seen wearing a T-shirt and a blue jacket.

Aravind Srinivas and green card:

In an earlier post, the Indian-origin CEO of Perplexity AI, Aravind Srinivas, revealed that he has been waiting for a green card for the past three years. In another post on X, he asked whether he should get a green card. His post attracted the attention of many, including the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, who replied by saying, “Yes.”

Also Read: '$1 million, 5 hours a week': Perplexity's Indian-origin CEO's pledge for India’s AI revolution

Take a look at the post:

“Let's goo! You've got plenty of time to get your visa sorted out, bro,” posted an X user. Another wondered, “Is there like an Indian app that I’m not a part of where you can easily find each other? Why is Aravind Srinivas always getting papped?” A third added, “Perplexity AI can unravel the mysteries of the universe, but the US immigration system? Still a black box, even for its CEO.” A fourth wrote, “The US needs an expedited green card process for exceptional talent. This is ridiculous.”

Also Read: Indian-origin CEO hits out at Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani over AI: ‘He is wrong’

According to his X bio, Shivam worked with various organisations, including Cashkaro.com and Bharatpe, prior to being a partner at the investment firm.


