Marathi actor Manasi Naik's dance to Rani Mukerji's Sava Dollar song from Aiyyaa is viral. Watch

Dance videos are always a hit on the Internet and especially so when they are performed by actors or dancers who are filled with talent. Just like this one video that has been posted by Marathi actor and dancer Manasi Naik on her Instagram page. The video has been consistently gaining momentum and impressing netizens on its way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video one can see Manasi Naik performing an energetic dance to the hit song from the 2012 movie Aiyyaa - Sava Dollar. The song was picturised on actor Rani Mukerji and sung by singer Sunidhi Chauhan in Lavni which is a combination of traditional song and dance, performed to the beats of the instrument named Dholki.

This video shows Manasi Naik just from head to toe in Marathi attire and jewellery. She can be seen with a huge smile on her face and expressions that are apt, according to each and every lyric to the Sava Dollar song from Aiyyaa. The vibe and energy of this video is surely going to make your day as well.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than seven days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting the actor on her dance skills which she is already famous for. It has also received more than two lakh views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “My favourite actress Manasi Naik.” “Big fan Manasi,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Such impressive expressions.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video by Marathi actor Manasi Naik?