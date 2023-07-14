Margot Robbie and fan recreate classic Barbie dialogue, video goes viral. Watch

Greta Gerwig's Barbie starring, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has taken over the world by storm. The world premiere of the film Barbie took place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9, following which another premiere was held in London two days ago. While there were several wow moments on the red carpet, a video from the London premiere featuring Margot Robbie and a fan named Barbie has gone viral on social media.

What is shown in the viral video?

Snapshot of Margot Robbie and fan recreating film's dialogue.(Instagram/@Barbie Miranda)

The video which was shared on Instagram by user Barbie Miranda shows her having a brief interaction with the 33-year-old star. In the clip, both the Barbies can be seen recreating the iconic dialogue from the film- "Hello Barbie." In the caption of the post, Miranda wrote, "I still have no words for what I lived so I just leave you the video of my life."

Watch the video of Barbie Miranda and Margot Robbie here:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than two lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also been liked over 23,000 times. And if this video has left you impressed, allow us to tell you that you are not the only one. Many took to the comments section of the video and expressed their views on it.

Check out what are people saying about this viral video here:

An individual wrote, "This can never be surpassed." A second shared, "The most awaited crossover." A third posted, "It's the best video I've ever seen." "This was the cutest idea ever, so glad you did it! Made me smile so much," expressed a fourth. A fifth commented, "Yesss, from the first moment I knew you were going to make it and I always told you!!! Margot and you were born for each other."

