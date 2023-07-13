Get paid $1,000 to watch all Barbie movies. Here's how

Since the release of the trailer of the film Barbie, people have been waiting for July 21, 2023, in much anticipation. The film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling has created waves around the world. And if you are someone who loves everything around Barbie, there is an opportunity you might not want to miss out on. A Canadian company is offering US $1,000 (approximately. ₹82,000) to watch the classic Barbie movies. But that's not only it. They are also offering to pay for the new Barbie movie in the local theatre near you. Yes, you read that right. Get paid $1,000 to watch all Barbie movies.(Casino.ca)

"If you fancy yourself a Barbie movie maven, or you’re ready to watch the original films for the first time, here’s your chance to earn $1,000 (ca. $1,325 CAD) plus a paid trip to your local movie theatre to see Barbie after it’s released on July 20," wrote Casino.ca on their website.

Why are they paying someone to watch Barbie movies?

In an attempt to identify where the Barbie films rank among all the nostalgic classics, Casino.ca is paying people to watch all 16 Barbie films.

What do you have to do in this job?

All of the Barbie films have to be watched by the participant within seven days. An outline of each movie's analysis should be included in the rating. The contestant also has to rank the first 16 films after watching it. The prize is $1,000, along with a paid trip to the nearest theatre to watch the new Barbie film.

Take a look at this job posting here:

Snapshot of job posting by Casino.ca(Image/@casino.ca)

This job is open for the citizens of Canada and the United States of America, aged 21 or over only. It also comes with general terms and conditions that include entry into this competition, eligibility, prizes, and other things. They have also listed competition-specific terms and conditions on their website. What are your thoughts on this job?

