Meet the Japanese man who gets paid to do ‘nothing in particular’
Shoji Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.
Shoji Morimoto has what some would see as a dream job: he gets paid to do pretty much nothing.
The 38-year-old Tokyo resident charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion.
"Basically, I rent myself out. My job is to be wherever my clients want me to be and to do nothing in particular," Morimoto told Reuters, adding that he had handled some 4,000 sessions in the past four years.
With a lanky build and average looks, Morimoto now boasts nearly a quarter of a million followers on Twitter, where he finds most of his clients. Roughly a quarter of them are repeat customers, including one who has hired him 270 times.
His job has taken him to a park with a person who wanted to play on a see-saw. He has also beamed and waved through a train window at a complete stranger who wanted a send-off.
Doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything. He has turned down offers to move a fridge and go to Cambodia, and doesn't take any requests of a sexual nature.
Last week, Morimoto sat opposite Aruna Chida, a 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, having a sparse conversation over tea and cakes.
Chida wanted to wear the Indian garment out in public but was worried it might embarrass her friends. So she turned to Morimoto for companionship.
"With my friends I feel I have to entertain them, but with the rental-guy (Morimoto) I don't feel the need to be chatty," she said.
Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing company and was often chided for "doing nothing".
"I started wondering what would happen if I provided my ability to 'do nothing' as a service to clients," he said.
The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child. Although he declined to disclose how much he makes, he said he sees about one or two clients a day. Before the pandemic, it was three or four a day.
As he spent a Wednesday doing nothing of note in Tokyo, Morimoto reflected on the bizarre nature of his job and appeared to question a society that values productivity and derides uselessness.
"People tend to think that my 'doing nothing' is valuable because it is useful (for others) ... But it's fine to really not do anything. People do not have to be useful in any specific way," he said.
-
China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The Chinese government reacted furiously to the release of a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 31 August, calling it "wholly illegal and invalid". Michelle Bachelet released the 46-page report on her last day in office, in fact just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled "OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China".
-
₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday. Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
-
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
-
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
-
Canada stabbing incident: One of two suspects found dead
One of the two suspects in a stabbing spree in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan early on Sunday morning, has been discovered dead while police continue the manhunt for a second person. In a statement issued on Monday, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore Mounted Police, said that 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was located at around 11.30am at the James Smith Cree Nation, the epicentre of the stabbings.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics